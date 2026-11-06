Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Friday, November 06, 2026

Trump Media's Investors Lost $2.2 Billion

Now, Jarzenske's investment is down 88.5%, according to a Charles Schwab statement he showed Reuters on the condition that the dollar amount not be published.

Posted by Corky at 03:31 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/11/06

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Trump Media's Investors Lost $2.2 Billion (2 comments) ...

The Right's Election Meltdown Is Just Getting Started (17 comments) ...

Russia to Supply Iran with Helicopter Missile Launchers (7 comments) ...

Repubs Call for Trump to Change Course After Massacre (33 comments) ...

Top House Dem Jeffries Hails Midterm 'American Tsunami' (16 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

It sure looks like Donald Trump is using taxpayer money to fund his own social media company. https://mrf.lu/2VzX7

[image or embed]

-- The New Republic (@newrepublic.com) 6:11 PM Â· Nov 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Unlike any other president before him, Trump and his family have sought to monetize political loyalty, invoking Make America Great Again (MAGA) adherence in investment pitches involving equities and crypto ventures.

He has lent his name to a social media company, a meme coin and cryptocurrency tokens.

Investors in four major Trump-backed crypto projects"including the president's meme coin, the Trump family's crypto exchange, World Liberty Financial, its bitcoin mining operation, American Bitcoin, and a blockchain company, AI Financial-lost a combined $2.3 billion through April, as the value of their digital tokens crashed, Reuters reported earlier."

"Even as retail investors lose money, President Trump's 114.75 million shares of the company, which he received without paying any cash in 2024 as a part of Trump Media's merger with a special purpose acquisition company called Digital World Acquisition, are still worth about $460 million at the Thursday closing price of $4.02 per share. Trump's stake had a paper value of more than $6 billion when the stock was trading near its high."

;;

Trump Scam Cult

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-06 10:17 AM | Reply

Everything the fat idiot touches dies.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-06 10:51 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort