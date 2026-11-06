Trump Media's Investors Lost $2.2 Billion

"Unlike any other president before him, Trump and his family have sought to monetize political loyalty, invoking Make America Great Again (MAGA) adherence in investment pitches involving equities and crypto ventures.



He has lent his name to a social media company, a meme coin and cryptocurrency tokens.



Investors in four major Trump-backed crypto projects"including the president's meme coin, the Trump family's crypto exchange, World Liberty Financial, its bitcoin mining operation, American Bitcoin, and a blockchain company, AI Financial-lost a combined $2.3 billion through April, as the value of their digital tokens crashed, Reuters reported earlier."



"Even as retail investors lose money, President Trump's 114.75 million shares of the company, which he received without paying any cash in 2024 as a part of Trump Media's merger with a special purpose acquisition company called Digital World Acquisition, are still worth about $460 million at the Thursday closing price of $4.02 per share. Trump's stake had a paper value of more than $6 billion when the stock was trading near its high."



;;



Trump Scam Cult