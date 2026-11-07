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Saturday, November 07, 2026

Election Loser Flavio Bolsonaro Partying in the U.S.A.

After losing an election in Brazil, rightwing Flavio Bolsonaro fled to the U.S., Thursday he was partying at Mar-a-Lago claiming "great things" were coming.

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 07:30 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/07

Status: user

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"I already know that the final outcome will be my imprisonment." FlÃ¡vio Bolsonaro, in his first interview since fleeing Brazil for the U.S., continued to make unfounded claims of a stolen election, even though his party is not challenging the results. nyti.ms/4kGv33I

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-- The New York Times (@nytimes.com) 5:50 PM Â· Nov 5, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Not the end for Brazil".

Please.

What a Bozo. He's a fugitive like his brother and an unindicted criminal.

All "Legal", in Trumplandia.

Meanwhile, innocent people are held in Cages and denied medical attention for being Brown or Hispanic.

America, land of the Free.....

#1 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-11-06 01:36 PM | Reply

He loves criminal immigrants only if they pay him.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-06 01:47 PM | Reply

Pitcher or catcher?

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-06 03:18 PM | Reply

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