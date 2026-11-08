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Sunday, November 08, 2026

MIT Technology Review: The Agentic Web Is Here

With the rise of personal AI assistants, the internet isn't just for humans anymore.

Posted by Corky at 02:32 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/11/06

Status: user

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The best piece you're going to read *anywhere* about the arrival of the agentic web, from @gracehuckins.bsky.social Essential read for anyone who wants to know what's going on--and how it will change the web for good. www.technologyreview.com/2026/11/02/1 ...

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-- Niall Firth (@niallfirth.bsky.social) 5:14 AM Â· Nov 2, 2026

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"Such results indicate that agents are close to being able to navigate the human web just as readily as we can.

"We thought we had to build a bridge to the AI agents, [but] the AI agents just were able to cross the bridge already," says Ethan Mollick, a professor at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

"The agentic web is here earlier than people expected."

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-07 11:27 PM | Reply

Related ...

OpenAI boss Sam Altman spells out how and why the AI industry wants to slow down: We could lose control' (September 2026)
www.cnbc.com

... AI bosses have since shown a rare display of unity, with both Altman and Musk on Saturday backing an essay from Amodei that urged AI companies to slow how quickly they improve their most advanced models. ...

Sam Altman sets out 2 ways AI could go 'very badly'

"We welcome a federal framework that sets consistent safety requirements for frontier AI," Altman said in a post on X just after midnight on Monday, adding that "no amount of American competitive pressure should justify recklessness."

Altman warned of two ways AI progress could go "very badly," including losing "control of the future to AI" and too much power concentrating around a single person or company.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in Washington are scrambling to address calls for safeguards. ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-07 11:52 PM | Reply

@#2 ... losing "control of the future to AI" ...

Woof.

This does not bode well.

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-07 11:53 PM | Reply

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