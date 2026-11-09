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Monday, November 09, 2026

Melania Trump Appears to be Loudly Booed at Louisiana Football Game

The first lady's stadium appearance sparks controversy after videos capture an unexpected reaction.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 05:31 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/11/03

Status: user

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First lady Melania Trump on Saturday announced a multimillion-dollar partnership between Louisiana State University and her "Fostering the Future" program to provide scholarships for LSU students who came through the foster care system. https://to.pbs.org/4AjJYpf

[image or embed]

-- PBS News (@pbsnews.org) 6:16 PM Â· Nov 7, 2026

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America's "Worst Couple": Melanoma and Dirtbag Trumpf:


"Why do regular Americans and the entire world hate us so much, Donnie?"

"Huh? What? Hmm? Where's my Natalie?"

"FUNNY 2"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-09 04:57 AM | Reply

An unpopular public figure who would doubtless be perceived as even more odious if she bothered to come out more and play the role from which she grifts and hugely benefits.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-11-09 06:39 AM | Reply

What was the twunt doing there?

Was ------- too busy playing house with Natalie?

She deserves every single boo x 10000. She knew what Epstein was doing to those children. She is no better than Maxwell.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-09 08:15 AM | Reply

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