Air Force Planes Moved from Second U.K. Base

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Wednesday, November 11, 2026
At least 10 US Air Force refueling aircraft left a second airbase in Britain on Monday. Flight tracking data seen by BBC Verify shows the aircraft left RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk and landed at other American bases in Europe and also at Prestwick Airport in Ayrshire. The Wall Street Journal reported that this was in response to a threat from Iran but the BBC has not independently verified that claim. Monday's departures come weeks after the US withdrew its bombers from RAF Fairford airbase over a suspected Iran-linked security incident.
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Using public tracking site Flightradar24 BBC Verify has been able to see USAF KC-135 tankers leaving Mildenhall throughout Monday.
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