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Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Air Force Planes Moved from Second U.K. Base

At least 10 US Air Force refueling aircraft left a second airbase in Britain on Monday. Flight tracking data seen by BBC Verify shows the aircraft left RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk and landed at other American bases in Europe and also at Prestwick Airport in Ayrshire. The Wall Street Journal reported that this was in response to a threat from Iran but the BBC has not independently verified that claim. Monday's departures come weeks after the US withdrew its bombers from RAF Fairford airbase over a suspected Iran-linked security incident.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:30 AM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/11

Status: user

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Using public tracking site Flightradar24 BBC Verify has been able to see USAF KC-135 tankers leaving Mildenhall throughout Monday.

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Cut and run Donnie flees again.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-10 10:19 AM | Reply

Brave Sir Donnie ran away.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-10 11:51 AM | Reply

I don't get this. If US forces aren't safe in the UK, then how are they safe anywhere?

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-10 01:04 PM | Reply

That don't make NO sense...

According to my AI search results, it is approx. 2,750 nautical miles from Tehran to London. Does Iran have missiles so accurate that they can be fired at targets that far away, and still hit them? If so, Drinky Pete and the Orange Oaf aren't telling a lot of people the truth.

In the alternative, do the Iranians have enough operatives and military means on the ground in England that they can launch a ground-based attack on US airbases in the UK? If so, the folks in England have a bigger problem on their hands than they realize.

In effect, the Iranians are effectively projecting the threat of force, to counter the much talked-about resumption of attacks on the Iranians by US forces. The US moving plans means it doesn't have the ability to deter asymmetric attacks by Iran, far from Iranian soil. Now, wouldn't that be something that the US would plan for, in the build-up to hostilities against Iran? The logical answer is 'yes', which means the people at the top of the US Armed Forces don't know how to plan for that which they are now doing. The incompetence is stunning, and yet Mr. Hegseth still has a job...

#4 | Posted by catdog at 2026-11-11 12:45 PM | Reply

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