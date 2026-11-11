Air Force Planes Moved from Second U.K. Base

That don't make NO sense...



According to my AI search results, it is approx. 2,750 nautical miles from Tehran to London. Does Iran have missiles so accurate that they can be fired at targets that far away, and still hit them? If so, Drinky Pete and the Orange Oaf aren't telling a lot of people the truth.



In the alternative, do the Iranians have enough operatives and military means on the ground in England that they can launch a ground-based attack on US airbases in the UK? If so, the folks in England have a bigger problem on their hands than they realize.



In effect, the Iranians are effectively projecting the threat of force, to counter the much talked-about resumption of attacks on the Iranians by US forces. The US moving plans means it doesn't have the ability to deter asymmetric attacks by Iran, far from Iranian soil. Now, wouldn't that be something that the US would plan for, in the build-up to hostilities against Iran? The logical answer is 'yes', which means the people at the top of the US Armed Forces don't know how to plan for that which they are now doing. The incompetence is stunning, and yet Mr. Hegseth still has a job...