Many Defectors see Daughter of North Korea's Kim as Heir Apparent

"The question of who will become North Korea's next leader is crucial because that person will face a huge challenge " governing an impoverished, nuclear-armed nation whose 26 million people have little political freedom and live under strict state surveillance while being cut off from much of the outside world.



North Koreans have no say in the selection of their future leader, and analysts and defectors say they will passively accept a third dynastic succession " at least publicly."



;;

And people wonder why DJT says he loves Kim.



Next up: US President Jarvanka!

