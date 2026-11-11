Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Many Defectors see Daughter of North Korea's Kim as Heir Apparent

North Korea allows no dissent and harshly punishes attempts to flee the country.

Posted by Corky at 08:31 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/11/06

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Many Defectors see Daughter of North Korea's Kim as Heir Apparent (7 comments) ...

GOP's Gerrymandering Districts an 'Epic Fail' in Midterms (2 comments) ...

DJT Threatens New House Rep to Not Investigate Him (2 comments) ...

Mississippi Elects 1st Black Senator Since Reconstruction (4 comments) ...

Guard Reprimands Hegseth at Tomb of Unknown Soldier (11 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

North Korean defectors see Kim Jong Un's daughter as heir apparent: 'Like gods reigning over humans'

[image or embed]

-- New York Post (@nypost.com) 4:01 AM Â· Nov 10, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"The question of who will become North Korea's next leader is crucial because that person will face a huge challenge " governing an impoverished, nuclear-armed nation whose 26 million people have little political freedom and live under strict state surveillance while being cut off from much of the outside world.

North Koreans have no say in the selection of their future leader, and analysts and defectors say they will passively accept a third dynastic succession " at least publicly."

;;
And people wonder why DJT says he loves Kim.

Next up: US President Jarvanka!

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-10 02:45 PM | Reply

The next generation of North Koreans will again be smaller than their southern counterparts as underfed mothers are in an inescapable cycle of malnutrition, birthing low-weight babies.

This is a problem not affecting the South Korean population (who field the fifth most powerful military in the world, per GFI.com)

Since 1953 at the DMZ, the US, ROK, and DPRK assigned their tallest MPs as sentries and symbols of their national strength. Once the ROK and NORK MPs were able to stare at each other eye to eye at the DMZ.

No more.


"FUNNY 2"

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-10 03:10 PM | Reply

The NK birth rate is 1.8 to SK's 0.8. SK is on track to make themselves extinct. It's the lowest of any fully independent, sovereign nation. It's a self-imposed extinction level trajectory.

Poor, underfed, but massively outnumbering the South, while hardened with current drone war experience in Ukraine.

#3 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-11-10 04:07 PM | Reply

"SK is on track to make themselves extinct."

That's great news, it will free up some RAM and bandwidth.
Signed,
AI

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-10 04:33 PM | Reply

Years ago when Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak announced that one of his sons will succeed him as Pharoah, the people of Egypt said "No way!" and he was ousted.

The oppressed people of North Korea see the dynasty gelling, but are powerless.

Unlike North Korea, Egypt is unable to contain ideas coming in via the internet or international trade, so Mubarak was toppled, only to be eventually replaced by another military dictator, al-Sisi.

Note that Vladimir Putin sends aid to Iran, but not to North Korea, and a new highway bridge was recently constructed connecting the two countries. Previously, only a single railroad line connected the two pariah states.

To Pyongyang, Vlad the Impaler sends WMD technology and other military secrets and weapons.

Little or nothing humanitarian.

Putin doesn't care one whit about the North Korean population, other than being cannon fodder.


"FUNNY 2"

#5 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-10 04:58 PM | Reply

There's also this ...

North Korea posts revised constitution online on propaganda website
www.koreatimes.co.kr

... North Korea has reposted its full constitution on a state propaganda website, more than 2 1/2 years after taking the document offline following leader Kim Jong-un's declaration of a two hostile state policy.

The version posted on Naenara appears to be the text revised in March, which the outlet said was amended at the first session of the 15th Supreme People's Assembly on March 23.

Previously, Naenara had pulled down the full text of the constitution in March 2024, along with its sections on modern history and overseas Koreans, which were believed to contain references to "unification" and "one nation."

The removal followed Kim's declaration at a party plenary meeting in late 2023 that the two Koreas are separate, hostile states, and his order in January the following year to strip expressions such as "peaceful unification" and "national unity" from the constitution.

At that time, Kim said he will no longer consider South Korea a counterpart for reconciliation and unification.

The website appears to have removed the old text because it conflicted with North Korea's new policy toward the South.

The text now on Naenara is largely identical to the version Seoul's unification ministry obtained and made public in May, which added a new territorial clause, dropped all references to unification with the South, elevated the leader's status and power, and granted him command of the nuclear forces.

There are some minor additions in the Naenara version, however, such as ...


#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-11 08:48 PM | Reply

North Korea making good use of $6.4 billion in stolen crypto!

#7 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-11 09:05 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort