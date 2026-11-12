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Thursday, November 12, 2026

Top White House Lawyer Sent Rep. Letter Over Threats to Investigate Trump

The White House's top lawyer sent a letter of warning to incoming House Oversight Committee chair Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., on Wednesday, claiming that the Democrats' promise to investigate the Trump administration "may cross the line into blatant criminality."

Posted by Corky at 11:33 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/11/06

Status: user

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Min: "I read the letter from the WH counsel. I's embarrassing & laughable. And I looked this guy up, Robert Scharf or William Scharf or whatever his name is, just to see who this jackass was. Apparently, he's a Harvard law graduate. And as a fellow alum, I'm embarrassed on behalf of our alma mater"

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-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 10:12 AM Â· Nov 12, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Stated differently ...

~How dare you carry out your Constitutional responsibilities!~


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-11 09:03 PM | Reply

White House threatens Democrats over plans to investigate Trump officials
@PBSNewsHour

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#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-11 09:17 PM | Reply

Pretty much exactly how you expect a criminal to behave.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-12 11:59 AM | Reply

Send that fucking cunt a copy of the fucking Constitution.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-13 12:25 AM | Reply

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