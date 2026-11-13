House Oversight Committee: Federal Government's Mishandling of Epstein

More from the press release ...



The report offers several recommendations to deliver long-overdue justice for survivors and prevent the federal government from repeating these failures. Among its recommendations, the report calls on Congress to pass Chairman Comer's legislation, which would ensure survivors can speak freely about sexual abuse, even if they previously signed confidentiality agreements. ...



"The evidence we uncovered makes clear that the Department of Justice must interview or re-interview key witnesses, investigate Epstein associates accused of criminal activity, and ensure survivors have access to their records. Congress must also pass legislation protecting the ability of individuals with knowledge of sexual abuse and survivors to speak freely about these crimes, regardless of nondisclosure agreements. We cannot undo the horrific harm inflicted on these women. But we must ensure that allegations of criminal activity are thoroughly investigated, survivors are protected, and those responsible are held accountable. The failures of the past must not be repeated," concluded Chairman Comer. ...