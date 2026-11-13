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Friday, November 13, 2026

House Oversight Committee: Federal Government's Mishandling of Epstein

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform today released a majority staff report titled, "A Review of the Federal Government's Mishandling of the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Criminal Investigations."

Posted by LampLighter at 12:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/13

Status: user

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Rep. Thomas Massie has successfully forced a second House vote to facilitate the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

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-- The Washington Sun (@washingtonsun.com) 4:48 PM Â· Nov 11, 2026

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More from the press release ...

... The report details how Epstein and Maxwell's network facilitated the recruitment, control, and abuse of young women. It also exposes how Epstein cultivated relationships with powerful individuals and leveraged those connections to establish financial and social legitimacy. Additionally, the report documents the federal government's decades-long failure to hold Epstein accountable for his crimes and deliver justice for survivors.

The report offers several recommendations to deliver long-overdue justice for survivors and prevent the federal government from repeating these failures. Among its recommendations, the report calls on Congress to pass Chairman Comer's legislation, which would ensure survivors can speak freely about sexual abuse, even if they previously signed confidentiality agreements. ...

"The evidence we uncovered makes clear that the Department of Justice must interview or re-interview key witnesses, investigate Epstein associates accused of criminal activity, and ensure survivors have access to their records. Congress must also pass legislation protecting the ability of individuals with knowledge of sexual abuse and survivors to speak freely about these crimes, regardless of nondisclosure agreements. We cannot undo the horrific harm inflicted on these women. But we must ensure that allegations of criminal activity are thoroughly investigated, survivors are protected, and those responsible are held accountable. The failures of the past must not be repeated," concluded Chairman Comer. ...

[italics and emphasis theirs]

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-11 06:51 PM | Reply

Also ...

Ranking Member Robert Garcia Statement on Incomplete and Misleading Epstein Report from Oversight Republicans
oversightdemocrats.house.gov

... Today, Rep. Robert Garcia, Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, issued the following statement after Chairman James Comer released a partisan report on the mishandling of the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell investigations.

"Oversight Republicans have released a report based on an incomplete investigation and zero public hearings on Jeffrey Epstein. The Department of Justice continues to illegally withhold over 2.5 million pages of documents, there's been no investigation of Ghislaine Maxwell's transfer, and Attorney General Todd Blanche has yet to testify about his role in the largest government cover-up of the modern era.

"We will not allow the President and his allies to dismiss this investigation. We intend to hold real public hearings uplifting survivors and asking tough questions of the powerful men who associated with Epstein, including Donald Trump. Our work is just getting started," said Ranking Member Robert Garcia. ...

[emphasis theirs]

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-11 06:54 PM | Reply

Pedo Donnie

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-12 09:26 PM | Reply

It will be Must See TV when Toad Blanche show up in front of the committee in 2027 to explain why so many documents from the Trump-Epstein files have not been made public, contrary to the Epstein Files Transparency Act. There cannot be 2.5MM classified documents. Fun times will abound when the redacted names are revealed on Live TV, in living color!

#4 | Posted by catdog at 2026-11-13 01:34 PM | Reply

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