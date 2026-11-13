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Friday, November 13, 2026

Links Between Napping and Dementia May Be More Than Realized

Dozing off in your armchair in the middle of the afternoon is one of life's simple pleasures. But depending on how often you find yourself doing it, those daytime naps could be a warning sign of worsening cognitive health, research suggests.

Posted by LampLighter at 02:32 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/13

Status: user

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The length of your naps may matter more than you think. Here's how long experts say you should aim for.

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-- HuffPost (@huffpost.com) 7:03 AM Â· Nov 5, 2026

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More from the article ...

... In a new study, researchers found seniors who napped frequently were significantly more likely to develop dementia over the next decade, compared to people who rarely or never napped.

The findings, published in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences, don't mean that napping is driving cognitive decline, but they identify napping as a risk factor for dementia that we should pay more attention to.

"More frequent napping could be a marker of changes in the brain, rather than a cause of brain changes that lead to dementia," says psychologist and sleep researcher Adam Spira from Johns Hopkins University. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-11 08:42 PM | Reply

Do Oval Office naps count?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-11 10:13 PM | Reply

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