Links Between Napping and Dementia May Be More Than Realized

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Friday, November 13, 2026
Dozing off in your armchair in the middle of the afternoon is one of life's simple pleasures. But depending on how often you find yourself doing it, those daytime naps could be a warning sign of worsening cognitive health, research suggests.
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