Links Between Napping and Dementia May Be More Than Realized

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The findings, published in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences, don't mean that napping is driving cognitive decline, but they identify napping as a risk factor for dementia that we should pay more attention to.



"More frequent napping could be a marker of changes in the brain, rather than a cause of brain changes that lead to dementia," says psychologist and sleep researcher Adam Spira from Johns Hopkins University. ...