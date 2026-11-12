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Thursday, November 12, 2026

No U.S. Buyer Emerges After Trump's Deal on Russian Diesel

An accord brokered by President Donald Trump to sell Russian diesel to the U.S. appears to have failed to clear a key hurdle: finding a willing customer.

Posted by lamplighter at 09:32 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/12

Status: user

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A month after President Donald Trump announced a controversial deal with Vladimir Putin to bring Russian diesel to the U.S., not a single barrel has arrived, the Wall Street Journal reported, as tankers headed for American ports turned around due to a lack of willing buyers.

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-- Raw Story (@rawstory.com) 6:30 PM Â· Nov 11, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Trump announced the deal with President Vladimir Putin in October to supply roughly 36 million barrels of the fuel to the U.S. and other buyers, part of a broader effort to lower energy prices that have rallied largely because of the Iran war.

The White House is sticking with the plan even as it earned bipartisan blowback from Republicans and Democrats. Despite efforts to find a buyer, none has so far emerged publicly, and oil traders and analysts are growing increasingly skeptical that any of the four vessels Russia says are carrying diesel will unload in the U.S.

Now, Brazilian fuel distributors are being offered Russian diesel instead.

Several commodity trading companies and other potential counterparties have deemed the risks too large to consider importing the cargoes to the U.S., according to people familiar with internal deliberations, who asked not to be identified because they weren't authorized to talk on the record.

"We understand that there's strong reluctance by private companies to be involved in these Russian diesel cargoes due to attendant significant legal and reputational risk," said Bob McNally, founder and president of Rapidan Energy Group.

In particular, firms are skeptical that a sanctions waiver issued Oct. 9 by the Treasury Department supersedes the 2022 law banning imports of Russian oil and fuel, some of the people said, despite assurances from the White House. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-12 02:39 PM | Reply

Any buyer is aiding a country that is helping supply Iran's military. Buying from Russia will extend the Iran's ability to disrupt shipping through Hormuz.

#2 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-11-12 04:58 PM | Reply

Remember when Republicans were crowing about American Energy Independence?

Look what Trump has done.

"Look how they massacred my boy."

To any Republicans reading this, which is none of them, because they're all -----------: You deserve to freeze to death.

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-12 05:11 PM | Reply

Nobody wants to touch that tar baby.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-12 09:11 PM | Reply

All together now . . . EVERYTHING TRUMP TOUCHES DIES.

#5 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-11-12 10:11 PM | Reply

So this is what "problem solved" was all about?

Once again, Trump writes a check he can't cover.

#6 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-11-12 10:30 PM | Reply

EVERYTHING TRUMP TOUCHES DIES.

Not debt. Debt does very well.

#7 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-12 10:33 PM | Reply

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