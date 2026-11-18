The reforms also establish significant new restrictions on the tactics and weapons all officers can use during First Amendment activities, including a formal prohibition on kettling, long guns, and tear gas. Pepper spray will not be used as a crowd-management tool, and long-range acoustic devices will be limited to 90 decibels. Officers will also be prohibited from using bicycles as weapons except when necessary to prevent death or physical injury to themselves or another person.



Under the new structure, the SRG's counterterrorism functions, including heavy weapons deployments at critical infrastructure, will be consolidated within the NYPD's Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau, ensuring that the City's response to First Amendment activity and counterterrorismoperations are entirely separate."