Our neighbors to the north and south are spending money on "butter, not bullets."



Both countries abolished the death penalty, recognize the State of Palestine, and have strict gun control laws. The Mexican drug cartels get their weapon and ammunition illegally from US gun-runners, and probably from South American mercenaries, like los Colombianos.



Both Mexico and Canada seem to be suffering from less cyber hi-jinx or aviation calamities, like what is befalling the US.



What are our neighbors doing right that we aren't?



"Canada's universal healthcare system ranked 7 among 10 high-income countries according to the 2023 Commonwealth Fund survey, which tracks the performance of leading health systems across five key areas: access to care, care process, administrative efficiency, equity, and health outcomes." (population est. 40,654,028)

