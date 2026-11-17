David Simon

@audacityofdespair.bsky.social

7m

When you are genuinely too ------- stupid to lie properly.



Aaron Rupar

@atrupar.com

2h

KERNEN: The big kerfuffle is Americans were grounded, and you were flying around on a private jet to go to a football game



MARKWAYNE: We would've never went if the airways weren't completely open



K: You were in box seats with a CEO who does business with DHS



M: Steve Scalise helped me get tickets



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