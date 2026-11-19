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In early 2025, Elon Musk's DOGE did irreparable damage to the federal government, and Musk cemented his status as a MAGA icon. Now, in the least-convincing rebrand since Alex Karp last week, Musk claims he's not MAGA at all. Read more about Elon's politics here: www.wired.com/story/far-ri ...



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