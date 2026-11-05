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Thursday, November 05, 2026

California Billionaire Tax Defeated

California's proposed billionaire tax appeared headed for defeat on Wednesday in one of the final verdicts from voters in an election week that saw a wave of anti-billionaire sentiment elsewhere.

Posted by sitzkrieg at 06:33 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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sitzkrieg

Joined 2010/10/19
Visited 2026/11/05

Status: user

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The bad news is Californian voters rejected the billionaire tax. Billionaires spent more than $300m to lobby against it. The fourth highest opposition funder was Irish multi-billionaire Patrick Collison who donated $33m to the cause. The tax was to fund food assistance, healthcare, education.

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-- Una Mullally (@unamullally.bsky.social) 10:46 AM Â· Nov 4, 2026

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We dumped the Trump voter repression bill, too.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-05 11:13 AM | Reply

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