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Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Toyota Revives Scion Brand with a US Legal Kei Truck

Scion is back, Kei trucks are about to be built in Indiana, and Toyota wants to go outside the mainstream automotive scene.

Posted by sitzkrieg at 06:32 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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sitzkrieg

Joined 2010/10/19
Visited 2026/11/11

Status: user

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Scion back? In this economy? As a Kei Truck? www.wsj.com/business/aut ...

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-- Sean O'Kane (@okane.fyi) 10:04 AM Â· Nov 10, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Yeah, whatever.

The rest of the world has been using small utility trucks like this for decades.

#1 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-11-10 04:40 PM | Reply

More like a the Hilux. Hilux is the vehicle of, well, everything including drone and insurgent warfare. Kei trucks are too slow.

#2 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-11-10 06:11 PM | Reply

And their load limits are tiny... but they are often used on farms and ranches.

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-10 07:29 PM | Reply

Sounds like a Polaris Ranger.

#4 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-10 07:54 PM | Reply

Useless anywhere but a factory campus or a farm when governed to 25mph. That's a death trap on busy roads.

#5 | Posted by qcp at 2026-11-11 09:19 AM | Reply

That's what it's being sold for. There's no sales to regular consumers for daily driving.

#6 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-11-11 12:39 PM | Reply

Has it all over the Cybertruck. I would buy one, were it not for the free company car I have ...

#7 | Posted by catdog at 2026-11-11 07:41 PM | Reply

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