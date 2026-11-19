Ooooohhhh nooooooo.



You don't get to whitewash history space nazi.



You were all aboard the magat train when it meant headlines at CPAC, gutting oversight and investigations into your illegal business practices and flying around on bribe force one.



You were cheering on as big balls stole our social security information.



You were cheering on as USAid was killed under your DOGE resulting in starvation and death around the globe to pay for a tiny sliver of the big -------- bill. The reports of people who suffocated as their oxygen supplies dried up. The children that are starving. You own all them.



You are half a billion invested this year alone into being a magat.



Magat will forever be the millstone around your neck.



You don't get to rebrand yourself as a human being now that the magat monicker lies as a burning dumpster fire.

