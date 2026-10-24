Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Saturday, October 24, 2026

Texas Republicans Could Lose Gerrymandered Districts

With just 11 days until the midterm election, Texas Democrats have a chance to win two key congressional seats in districts that President Donald Trump won by 10 points in 2024, a Washington Post-Schar School poll finds.

Posted by sitzkrieg at 07:31 AM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

sitzkrieg

Joined 2010/10/19
Visited 2026/10/23

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Texas Republicans Could Lose Gerrymandered Districts (2 comments) ...

Tesla - SpaceX Merger Under Consideration (7 comments) ...

19 Million Texans Are Registered to Vote, Breaking Record (3 comments) ...

Trump cancels the execution livestream (1 comments) ...

Kimberly Guilfoyle Resigns (13 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Texas' GOP may fail to flip most of the 5 Dem seats they gerrymandered in 2025, but this headline is misleading in a key way: The old map was still extremely gerrymandered. Texas geography favors Dems. Absent gerrymandering, they could have won around 21/38 seats. They'll be lucky to win 13 in 2026

[image or embed]

-- Stephen Wolf (@stephenwolf.bsky.social) 10:39 AM Â· Oct 23, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

That would be hilarious.

#1 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-10-23 10:11 PM | Reply

It's karma. A concept that Trump/MAGA/GOP thinks only applies to human beings.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-24 08:39 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort