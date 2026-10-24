Texas Republicans Could Lose Gerrymandered Districts

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Texas' GOP may fail to flip most of the 5 Dem seats they gerrymandered in 2025, but this headline is misleading in a key way: The old map was still extremely gerrymandered. Texas geography favors Dems. Absent gerrymandering, they could have won around 21/38 seats. They'll be lucky to win 13 in 2026



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