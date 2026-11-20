Correct me on this matter, but I seem to recall that in 2017 there was an agreement in place, negotiated over the course of years and by a number of countries, and the result was that Iran ceased high-grade enrichment, so couldn't build a bomb. The Iranian facilities were monitored on a near-continuous basis, and they were holding to the deal they had agreed upon. And no troops were deployed, no bombers dropping their loads, no missiles flying, no US ships in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz was open for oil shipments, and no US boots were on the ground.



And then, a badly dressed, fat orange adulterer and golf cheat tore up that agreement, on behalf of these United States. And put us where we are now. And all of his efforts will never get us back to where we were then. Never...