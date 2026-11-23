Kicked to the curb by Senile Satan when he endorsed Islamophobe Bruce Blakeman (R-Israel) to run against the victorious NYS Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) in 2026, good-for-nothing Elise Stefanik (R-Israel) seems to have an unknown benefactor, like Pip in Great Expectations. But this shrew's political career is pretty much cooked and her unknown patron is most likely not good intentioned like kind-hearted Abel Magwitch.