DJT is holding shipment on missiles and equipment that Europe and Ukraine have already paid for, while with the other tiny hand hindering Ukraine's Starlink use to defend themselves and stroking Vlad's ego, as his, "friend".



"Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticizes Trump's 'strange' relationship with Putin



In an interview with the BBC in Kyiv, Mr Zelenskyy said it was "strange" for the US president to call Mr Putin a friend and would be similar to making the same comment about Hitler during World War II.



"He's an aggressor ... and a killer. He can't be a friend," he said.



"It's the same that somebody say about Hitler during the Second World War that he's a good friend. No, he's not a friend."



www.abc.net.au

