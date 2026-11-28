Startup Tied to Donald Trump Jr. Could Get a $15 Billion Loan From Pentagon In what would rank among the largest government loans in U.S. history, the Pentagon is considering extending $15 billion to a California-based startup with financial ties to Donald Trump Jr., according to interviews and records reviewed by ProPublica. The award would be one of the biggest the federal government has given to a firm connected to the Trump family and would go to a defense contractor with a largely untested track record. The startup, Hadrian Automation, has attracted over a billion dollars in private investment in recent months on the promise that it can build factories that use AI and robots to more efficiently produce precision components for defense, aerospace and other industries.