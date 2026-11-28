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Saturday, November 28, 2026
The Liberation Day' tariffs triggered an initial decline in Trump's numbers, but at least they were broadly consistent with what he'd promised on the campaign trail. Going to war with Iran and spiking gas prices as a result wasn't what he advertised ...
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