"Someday soon, a Republican presidential candidate will campaign on the premise that he can deliver the "good" parts of Trumpism without the collateral damage of its namesake's mistakes. They will be lying. All of this damage flows naturally from an exaltation of ignorance and the demonization of expertise. They will merely be promising easy solutions to make a quick buck and hoping to outrun the harms they cause. Hopefully, future generations of Americans will see through the con more easily than past electorates."



Matt Ford