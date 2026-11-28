@#1



It has not yet been determined the goal of that donation.



More from the cited article ...



... The records do not name a donor or say which projects the money will pay for. It is also unclear if the donation came from one benefactor or several. ...

So, at this point, until the Trump admin comes clean about this donation, it seems to look like little more than grift, i.e., trying to purchase the attention of of current occupant of the Oval Office.



Please convince me otherwise.

