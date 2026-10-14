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Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Ilhan Omar is 17th Democrat Targeted by Trump's DOJ

Democratic Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar, whose home was raided by immigration agents this week as part of a federal criminal investigation into her, has become the 17th Democrat to be probed during President Donald Trump's second term.

Posted by truthhurts at 05:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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truthhurts

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/13

Status: user

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I'm ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced.

-- Ilhan Omar (@ilhanmn.bsky.social) 12:01 PM Â· Oct 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Sue the ---- out of the fat bald pedo ----

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-13 09:38 PM | Reply

Ilhann Omar?

Doesn't make sense.

She's too old to be probed by Trump.

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-13 10:06 PM | Reply


She's too old to be probed by Trump.

Bill Clinton?

#3 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-13 10:33 PM | Reply

First they came for the brown people.
This is what I voted for.
--Boaz

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-14 05:39 PM | Reply

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