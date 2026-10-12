Hormuz and the Looming Economic Crisis

The Stock Market is just the flash on our economy.



the critical structural component of our economy are long term bonds.



These Treasury Bond are what permits our nation to, well, exist. or at a minimum, operate



Iran's control on the oil market attacks that foundation. Piggy is throwing stop gap measures at it=insisting the straits are open, when they aren't, prioritizing that traffic that does pass through to be crude oil and not gas or aviation fuel or critically fertilizers, strong arming Europe to tap their reserves, buying fuel from Russia (which ends up having the effect of the US funding the war against us), tapping our reserves to critical levels, contemplating an export ban



All of this is to keep the fuel price from getting out of control, because that would have massive ramifications throughout the supply chain-it all runs on oil.



But



Winter is Coming



20% increase in heating costs this winter



Great!



This problem isn't going away



And that doesn't even BEGIN to touch on the coming famine