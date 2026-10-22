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Thursday, October 22, 2026

Ramaswamy Reaches Record Low in Character W/ VILE Ad

As Vivek Ramaswamy doubles down on his controversial ad attacking Amy Acton, backlash has grown to include Democrats, Republicans and political commentators across the country.

Posted by truthhurts at 06:31 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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truthhurts

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/20

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Sen Jon Husted (R-OH) criticizes Vivek Ramaswamy over ad criticizing Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton for having been raped by her stepfather as a child. Republicans across Ohio are distancing themselves from Ramaswamy over the ad, although JD Vance is embracing it.

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-- Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) 4:12 PM Â· Oct 21, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Acton has said she was sexually abused at age 12 by her stepfather

The noxious orange chomo who frequently ----- his pants famously skeeved on 12 year old Paris Hilton.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-22 12:43 AM | Reply

Literally the Party of Rape now.

They're not shy about who they really are.

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-22 02:36 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

And Vance is "disgusted" by those GOPers who are disgusted by Ramaswamy's disgusting ad.

JD and Vivek - what is it with that Yale Law class of 13?

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-22 07:53 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

When you think the GOP has hit rock bottom, they break out the excavators.

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-22 10:40 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

The result of anything goes.

#5 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-10-22 01:08 PM | Reply

@#4 ...When you think the GOP has hit rock bottom, they break out the excavators. ...

Your comment is more focused upon my current view than the comment I was going to post.

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-22 07:13 PM | Reply

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