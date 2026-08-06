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Thursday, August 06, 2026

Tom DeLay says Trump FCC has no Authority to Repeal TV Ownership Cap

Tom DeLay, the Texas Republican who was House majority leader from 2003 to 2005, said the Federal Communications Commission has no legal authority to repeal the National Television Ownership Rule. Despite DeLay's warning, the Trump FCC appears ready to eliminate the rule at its meeting this week.

Posted by LampLighter at 09:32 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/06

Status: user

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More from the article ...

... DeLay wrote an op-ed describing how he helped write the law that prohibited any single broadcast station owner from reaching more than 39 percent of all TV households in the US. DeLay said that only Congress, not the Trump FCC, can change the cap because the 39 percent limit is specified in US law and wasn't chosen by the commission.

DeLay gave his view in an op-ed for The Daily Wire yesterday, less than three weeks after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr announced a plan to eliminate the cap. The FCC is scheduled to vote on Carr's proposal on Thursday.

"I am a Republican," DeLay wrote. "I support deregulation and the Trump administration. But my ultimate loyalty rests with the Constitution, which gives certain prerogatives to Congress. Regulatory agencies cannot defy or modify laws enacted by Congress. If Chairman Carr wants to raise the statutory cap, he should ask Congress to pass a law giving him authority to do that." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-05 02:17 PM | Reply

Haven't heard from "Hot Tub" Tom in ages. In fact, it was a bit of a surprise to learn he's alive.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-05 02:21 PM | Reply

There were delays.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-06 02:17 AM | Reply

Federal Communications Commission scraps limit on broadcast TV ownership

#4 | Posted by qcp at 2026-08-06 11:35 AM | Reply

Tom Who?

#5 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-08-06 01:46 PM | Reply

Their right. Trump's FCC will not.

#6 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-08-06 04:11 PM | Reply

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