Tom DeLay says Trump FCC has no Authority to Repeal TV Ownership Cap

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Thursday, August 06, 2026
Tom DeLay, the Texas Republican who was House majority leader from 2003 to 2005, said the Federal Communications Commission has no legal authority to repeal the National Television Ownership Rule. Despite DeLay's warning, the Trump FCC appears ready to eliminate the rule at its meeting this week.
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