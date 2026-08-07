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Friday, August 07, 2026

Murkowski Says No on Blanche

I have had numerous constructive meetings with Mr. Blanche and he comes across as decent and capable. I appreciate the trip he made to learn more about Alaska, including our rural areas, and as Acting Attorney General he has made several noteworthy decisions that will benefit our state and the nation. Ultimately, however, I will oppose his nomination.

Posted by qcp at 01:30 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/08/07

Status: user

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

That means they have more than enough votes to confirm that piece of corrupt trash for her to pretend to be independent.

Probably even got Fetterman to vote yes too.

"He comes across as decent and capable".

This kind of unawareness is why we need term limits.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-07 09:14 AM | Reply

Trump nominee Todd Blanche clears major hurdle in bid to become attorney general
www.reuters.com

... Republican Senator Bill Cassidy said on Friday he would back Todd Blanche for attorney general, clearing a path for Donald Trump's nominee after weeks of scrutiny over the Justice Department's independence from the White House.

Cassidy emerged as the likely deciding vote after Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said she would oppose Blanche for the top U.S. law enforcement job, leaving the nomination on the brink. ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-07 01:43 PM | Reply

"... Republican Senator Bill Cassidy said on Friday he would back Todd Blanche for attorney general"

Remember this when, one day, he pretends he was AGAINST Trump.

And voting "yes" AFTER Blanche stated he'd end abortion in all 50 states?!?

EFF HIM.

#3 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-07 01:57 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Susan Collins is obviously "very concerned"...

...about her tight re-election race.

#4 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-07 01:58 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

@#3 ... Remember this when, one day, he pretends he was AGAINST Trump. ...

Many (most?) former Senators turn into high-paid Washington lobbyists for a couple of reasons...

1) they understand the goings on of Congress

2) (and more important) as an ex-Senator they have lifetime access to the Senate floor, an area that is off-limits to other lobbyists.

So, for the above reasons, lame-duck Senators may not want to go against the other Senators or Pres Trump.

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-07 02:11 PM | Reply

"So, for the above reasons, lame-duck Senators may not want to go against the other Senators or Pres Trump."

So...still selling out.

What a stunning surprise.

#6 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-07 02:32 PM | Reply

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