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Thursday, August 06, 2026

Lawmakers call for Pentagon Probe of Trump Family-backed Companies

A group of Democratic lawmakers have asked the Pentagon's official watchdog to open an investigation after The Washington Post revealed that 15 companies with investment from President Donald Trump's sons have garnered $3.2 billion in federal contracts, investments, and loans " most coming after Trump took office for the second time.

Posted by qcp at 05:33 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/08/06

Status: user

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Holy shit. This is Fox reporting on the "Trump family: biggest grift of all time." For once, they accidentally wandered into the truth.

[image or embed]

-- Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) 6:13 PM Â· Jul 3, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Here's the letter: www.warren.senate.gov

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-05 12:17 PM | Reply

Oh no! They called for it!?!?! *gasp*

#2 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-05 06:43 PM | Reply

And it will be blocked by Republicans and the White House.

#3 | Posted by Sycophant at 2026-08-06 08:01 PM | Reply

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