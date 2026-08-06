Lawmakers call for Pentagon Probe of Trump Family-backed Companies

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Thursday, August 06, 2026
A group of Democratic lawmakers have asked the Pentagon's official watchdog to open an investigation after The Washington Post revealed that 15 companies with investment from President Donald Trump's sons have garnered $3.2 billion in federal contracts, investments, and loans " most coming after Trump took office for the second time.
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