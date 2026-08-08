Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Saturday, August 08, 2026

Iran Aims to Ban U.S. and Israeli Ships from Hormuz

Iran's parliament is reviewing a plan to ban ships linked to the U.S., Israel and other "hostile countries" from transiting the Strait of Hormuz ...

Posted by qcp at 11:33 PM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/08/08

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Iran Aims to Ban U.S. and Israeli Ships from Hormuz (10 comments) ...

Court: No Ballroom Without Congressional Approval (16 comments) ...

Trans Woman Pulled a Gun, Gun Rights Devotion Disappeared (61 comments) ...

How the Reflecting Pool Came to Mirror Trump's Washington (9 comments) ...

Murkowski Says No on Blanche (9 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Did the Iranians read "Art of the Deal"? Explore this gift article from The New York Times. You can read it for free without a subscription. www.nytimes.com/2026/08/08/w ...

[image or embed]

-- BlueforGood! (@lwtucson.bsky.social) 1:02 PM Â· Aug 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More: Iran on Wednesday said it was finalizing an agreement on shipping routes with Oman, a U.S. ally that sits on the other side of the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state media quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying that ships would enter through the strait's northern corridor near the Iranian coast and exit through the southern corridor near the Omani coast.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-08-07 08:37 AM | Reply

Economic catastrophe for the world, thanks to the Dotard and Bibi:www.cervicornconsulting.com

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-07 08:56 AM | Reply

This is what happens when you have drunk running the DOD.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-07 08:57 AM | Reply

This is what happens when you have a demented pedophile pretending he's president

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-07 03:02 PM | Reply

@#3,4

#3 is the result of #4.

imo, of course.

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-07 08:14 PM | Reply

I read Iran is making demands that must be fulfilled to release the Strait.

They can not be done.

If the US took Iran at their word, we would be fools.

#6 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-08-09 01:01 AM | Reply

I read Iran is making demands that must be fulfilled to release the Strait.
They can not be done.
If the US took Iran at their word, we would be fools.
Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-08-09 01:01 AM | Reply

I believe Iran over Trump any day. No question about it. Obama trusted them and they kept their word up until Trump violated the agreement with them. Just sayin

#7 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-08-09 01:04 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Laura,

"I believe Iran over Trump any day."

Considering the Iranian regime's history, that says far more about your obsession with Trump and your poor judgment than it does about Iran's credibility.

Marijuana can impair judgment and cognitive function, particularly while under its effects.

I don't know whether that explains your reasoning here, but believing Iran simply because the alternative is Trump certainly isn't sound reasoning.

#8 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-08-09 01:34 AM | Reply

Laura,
"I believe Iran over Trump any day."
Considering the Iranian regime's history, that says far more about your obsession with Trump and your poor judgment than it does about Iran's credibility.
Marijuana can impair judgment and cognitive function, particularly while under its effects.
I don't know whether that explains your reasoning here, but believing Iran simply because the alternative is Trump certainly isn't sound reasoning.

Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-08-09 01:34 AM | Reply

Trump is a pathological liar and fraudster. I trust Iran and lot further than I do Trump. As far as Marijuana goes. I'm allergic to it. It makes me violently ill. Trust me. I am with clear mind soul. Just sayin.

#9 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-08-09 01:49 AM | Reply

The truth being, Iran has cleverly let Trump put himself over the proverbial barrel so who can blame them for giving Trump, or his like-minded chosen successors, including the Vice President, the whipping of their lifetime and one they'll never forget.

Trump's delusional incompetence has caused the United States great economic pain. Impeachment is the only answer. That, of course, is no secret. It's up to the midterms.

Once the Trump administration has been disseminated, Iran will likely be open for normal business again.

#10 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-08-09 03:49 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort