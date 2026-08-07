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Friday, August 07, 2026

How the Reflecting Pool Came to Mirror Trump's Washington

A hospitality manager for the Trump Organization traveled to Las Vegas to find a solution to problems at a national landmark. This is the untold back story of the fallout.

Posted by qcp at 02:31 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/08/07

Status: user

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STATEMENT ON TRUMP ADMINISTRATION REFLECTING POOL INFIGHTING

[image or embed]

-- Norm Eisen (@normeisen.bsky.social) 4:08 PM Â· Aug 1, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More: Creative Polymers partnered with Rhino Linings, a California-based company that made large quantities of polyurea coating at its factory in Texas. Rhino was also attractive because it made a coating in a shade called "American flag blue," and the patriotically named hue delighted Mr. Trump.

In turn, a sales manager at Rhino called Atlantic Industrial Coatings, a Virginia-based company that had never won a government contract, and enlisted its help with applying the coating, according to a statement on the company's website.

Put more simply: documents and interviews establish how a first-time contractor was paid millions of dollars to apply a novel solution designed by a golf club manager to a national landmark.

"It's like asking the museum guard to restore a painting in the Met," said Charles Birnbaum, the president of the Cultural Landscape Foundation, a nonprofit that has sued unsuccessfully to stop the work.

Neither Rhino Linings nor Mr. Schutzenhofer answered questions about their roles in setting up the Reflecting Pool repairs or in choosing Atlantic for the application.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-08-07 09:16 AM | Reply

These mother effers sprayed bed liner in the pool?

#2 | Posted by qcp at 2026-08-07 09:18 AM | Reply

These mother effers sprayed bed liner in the pool?

They did. Someone pointed that out here quite some time ago.

#3 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-07 10:48 AM | Reply

Related photo ...

Water Boys ...
www.shorpy.com

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-07 11:58 AM | Reply

@#1 ... Rhino was also attractive because it made a coating in a shade called "American flag blue," and the patriotically named hue delighted Mr. Trump....

So... apparently chosen by Pres Trump for some superficial reason, instead of suitability for the job?

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-07 03:39 PM | Reply

MAGA has always been about superficiality over suitability. The vast majority of cult movements are.

#6 | Posted by Nerfherder at 2026-08-07 03:59 PM | Reply

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