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Saturday, August 08, 2026

US Judge Orders Pentagon to Lift Wind Project Freeze

Judge enjoins Pentagon freeze on wind project reviews. Pentagon cited national security interests. Renewable energy groups said freeze was arbitrary and capricious, cost billions. Pentagon said it does not discuss ongoing litigation.

Posted by LampLighter at 07:30 AM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/08

Status: user

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US judge orders Pentagon to lift wind project freeze reut.rs/4hjDvEE

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-- Reuters (@reuters.com) 5:01 PM Â· Aug 6, 2026

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More from the article ...

... A U.S. judge on Thursday ordered the Pentagon to lift its freeze on reviewing proposed onshore wind projects, handing a defeat to President Donald Trump, who has long disdained wind power.

U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut in Portland, Oregon, granted a preliminary injunction to several renewable energy groups that said the freeze imposed by the Department of Defense caused a "total halt" of wind project development in the country.

The Pentagon said it does not discuss ongoing litigation, but is "actively evaluating land-based wind energy projects to ensure they do not impair national security or military operations, in accordance with statutory and regulatory requirements."

The reviews are intended to ensure that wind projects don't interfere with radar, airspace and technology concerns such as cybersecurity and communications.

According to the complaint, the review process had been predictable since its creation in 2011, but the Pentagon acted arbitrarily and capriciously as it began to slow down reviews last August and stopped them altogether by early May. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-08 12:19 AM | Reply

Related ...

How Trump's loathing for wind turbines started with a Scottish court battle (2025)
www.bbc.com

... "I am the evidence," was the eyebrow-raising comment made by Donald Trump when he appeared before the Scottish Parliament in 2012.

He was speaking as an "expert" witness on green energy targets, describing how he believed wind turbines were damaging tourism in Scotland.

Five years before he first became US president, it was one of his earliest interventions on renewable energy - but since then his opposition to them has grown to become government policy in the world's biggest economy.

He was objecting to 11 turbines which were planned - and ultimately constructed - alongside his Aberdeenshire golf course.

On his latest visit to Scotland, he described those turbines as "some of the ugliest you've ever seen". ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-08 12:24 AM | Reply


@#2

So, Pres Trump seems to dislike wind turbines because the distract from the ~beauty~ of his golf courses?

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-08 12:26 AM | Reply

Pres Trump seems to dislike wind turbines because the distract from the ~beauty~ of his golf courses?

Yes.

#4 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-08 12:30 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

@#4

And because of that apparent dislike, Pres Trump seems to want to hold the Country to be controlled by Big Oil.

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-08 01:26 AM | Reply

And because of that apparent dislike

I'm not really fond of them myself from an aesthetic standpoint, but they do crank out a lot of power.

#6 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-08 01:30 AM | Reply

@#6 ... I'm not really fond of them myself from an aesthetic standpoint, but they do crank out a lot of power. ...

Yeah, that seems to be the issue here.

There's things like this ..

Wind turbine shadow flicker
www.youtube.com


#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-08 01:48 AM | Reply

Yeah, that seems to be the issue here.

I find it weird when the whole horizon seems to be moving when I'm driving. Southern Alberta has hundreds if not thousands of turbines.

#8 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-08 02:00 AM | Reply

In Okiehomie there are days when the entire state is powered by electricity generated by wind. The state generates enough electricity by wind to power the city of Chicago. And the states wind generation capability is only 50% developed. With gasoline at $4 per gallon one would think that development of alternative energy sources is of interest to our national security ...

#9 | Posted by catdog at 2026-08-08 08:08 AM | Reply

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