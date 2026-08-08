US Judge Orders Pentagon to Lift Wind Project Freeze

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Saturday, August 08, 2026
Judge enjoins Pentagon freeze on wind project reviews. Pentagon cited national security interests. Renewable energy groups said freeze was arbitrary and capricious, cost billions. Pentagon said it does not discuss ongoing litigation.
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