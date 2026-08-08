US Judge Orders Pentagon to Lift Wind Project Freeze

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U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut in Portland, Oregon, granted a preliminary injunction to several renewable energy groups that said the freeze imposed by the Department of Defense caused a "total halt" of wind project development in the country.



The Pentagon said it does not discuss ongoing litigation, but is "actively evaluating land-based wind energy projects to ensure they do not impair national security or military operations, in accordance with statutory and regulatory requirements."



The reviews are intended to ensure that wind projects don't interfere with radar, airspace and technology concerns such as cybersecurity and communications.



According to the complaint, the review process had been predictable since its creation in 2011, but the Pentagon acted arbitrarily and capriciously as it began to slow down reviews last August and stopped them altogether by early May. ...