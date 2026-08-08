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Saturday, August 08, 2026

Blanche Confirmed

Trump's ex-lawyer Todd Blanche narrowly confirmed as US attorney general

Posted by Angrydad at 10:10 AM | 18 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

Angrydad

Joined 2006/03/08
Visited 2026/08/08

Status: user

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Todd Blanche having his conformation vote at 4:00 AM tells you everything you need to know about how Republicans in Congress operate. They reserve their most toxic moves for the dead of night.

" Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 8:17 AM Aug 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

We elect a lot of weak and stupid people to be our leaders. Once again, the weak and stupid have talked themselves into sleeping with a rattlesnake.

It is very, very, very unlikely that we will ever have a worse Attorney General than Todd.

Just like it is very, very, very unlikely we will see a worse president than Trump.

Then again, I said that last part when both Nixon and Bush II were in office.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-08 08:49 AM | Reply

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-08 08:52 AM | Reply

I take from Blanche's appointment that a new way will be found to put that Olympic cyclist in prison.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-08 08:53 AM | Reply

The President's Criminal Attorney is now the AG?

He's basically Nero's Fiddle.


#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-08 09:15 AM | Reply

Fug this garbage human being and fug everybody who supports this crap.

#5 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-08-08 09:36 AM | Reply

And before the vote, some of the Republican senators made it sound almost realistic, knowing that Todd Blanche would be confirmed.

Such kabuki theater.

Did anybody in Amerikkka fall for it?

Mainers or Alaskans?

~snip~

Don't "blanch" at this, but the new incompetent and thoroughly corrupted USAG's name anagrams to:

"Bad Clod, Then"

#6 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-08 10:26 AM | Reply

Confirmed as a corrupt sycophantic A hole.

The bad news is a maga slush fund is ever nearer.

The good news is that a democratic slush fund is ever nearer.

#7 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-08 10:50 AM | Reply

The corruption in America is now at Russia Level. Complete.

#8 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-08-08 11:51 AM | Reply

Thanks, US Senate!

You schmucks also confirmed Pete Hellsbreath, Kashyap Pramod Vinod Patel, Scott Bessent, Andy Nutlick, and RFK Jr.

The US Senate: Guardians of the Epstein Administration and Destroyers of America.

#9 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-08 12:06 PM | Reply

I take from Blanche's appointment
#3 | Posted by Zed

I think this appointment may put free and fair elections 6ft under. I think it has everything to do with their plans to sabotage the midterms

#10 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-08-08 12:43 PM | Reply

Simplifies things a bit in determining those members of the United States Senate who voted as part of the Republicans' Congressional Cowards Caucus. Murkowski does what Murkowski does, Collins dithers until it's safe to "break" with the regime, trying to bamboozle the rubes back home. But the rest? Every goddamn one of them - except the mummy of Mitch McConnell - endorsed Todd Blanche for AG.

No excuses acceptable. This is something you've done to your country. Clio's already making room in history's courts.

#11 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-08 12:45 PM | Reply

I think this appointment may put free and fair elections 6ft under. I think it has everything to do with their plans to sabotage the midterms

#10 | Posted by Whatsleft

I agree.

We have this one poster who argues I should be terrified of Islam as a threat to Western Civilization.

The threat really comes from the people he supports.

#12 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-08 12:55 PM | Reply

Zed,

"We have this one poster who argues I should be terrified of Islam as a threat to Western Civilization."

Why would anyone say such a thing?

#13 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-08-08 01:28 PM | Reply

Only the best toadies and boot lickers ...

#14 | Posted by catdog at 2026-08-08 01:38 PM | Reply

'Blanche Confined'; would be a much more appealing headline.

#15 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-08 01:56 PM | Reply

Pathetic how many Republicans are justifying their votes by basically saying Trump could pick someone even worse

#16 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-08-08 03:36 PM | Reply

Shoot center mass

#17 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-08 03:56 PM | Reply

Zed,

"We have this one poster who argues I should be terrified of Islam as a threat to Western Civilization."

Right now, atheists and Muslims may not see themselves as being in direct conflict. In Western politics, they may find themselves on the same side in opposition to traditional Christian and Jewish influence.

Just wait.

I think that alliance will become much harder to maintain as Islamic influence grows in Western institutions and communities.

How will atheist parents react if their children start coming home from school praising Islamic beliefs or bringing Islamic religious practices into their homes?

Think that can't happen?

At present, Islam is often far more assertive than modern Christianity about maintaining visible religious practices and seeking accommodations for them in public life.

Some of the people who currently regard Christianity as the greater religious threat, may eventually find themselves confronting a religious culture whose expectations are considerably less compatible and more objectionable to their own secular beliefs. Muslim values are stricter than what they are accustomed to.

Also, Christianity in America generally does not require public rituals performed several times a day that can affect everyone around them. Islam has practices that many Muslims regard as religious obligations, and American religious freedom laws can require governments and institutions to make reasonable accommodations for those practices.

Right now, secular people may be saying, "Why should I worry?"

Some of the same secular people who strongly defend Islamic religious accommodations today may eventually conclude that what they regarded as harmless accommodations was a Trojan horse.

#18 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-08-08 04:58 PM | Reply

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