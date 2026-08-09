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Sunday, August 09, 2026

Nationwide Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 345 Victims

The USDA FSIS is issuing a public health alert for meat and poultry products containing FDA-regulated jalapenos that may be contaminated with Salmonella. At least 345 people in 27 states have been sickened; 36 victims have been hospitalized.

Recall List includes Taylor Farms products.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 12:30 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/07/29

Status: user

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Explainer: What to know about the multistate Salmonella outbreak in the US reut.rs/3UjU5KT

[image or embed]

-- Reuters (@reuters.com) 8:15 AM Â· Aug 7, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-09 05:02 AM | Reply

I guess Trump wants everyone to be as unhealthy as he is.
Making America Gag Again.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-09 07:04 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

I guess Trump wants everyone to be as unhealthy as he is.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis

You could not come up with a better theory for this behavior.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-09 07:47 AM | Reply

When Hitler knew he was going to die, his impulse was to take Germany with him.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-09 07:48 AM | Reply

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