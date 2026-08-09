Nationwide Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 345 Victims

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Sunday, August 09, 2026
The USDA FSIS is issuing a public health alert for meat and poultry products containing FDA-regulated jalapenos that may be contaminated with Salmonella. At least 345 people in 27 states have been sickened; 36 victims have been hospitalized.
Recall List includes Taylor Farms products.
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