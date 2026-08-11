Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Trump Administration Re-Visiting Use of Tactical WMDs

Top Pentagon policy advisor Elbridge Colby, who for years advocated for the US to develop additional capabilities to fight a "limited nuclear war," is reportedly drafting a new strategy ...

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 12:30 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/07/29

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Trump Administration Re-Visiting Use of Tactical WMDs (8 comments) ...

Ken Paxton's Cell Tower (4 comments) ...

NYC First Lady Rama Duwaji to Visit Syria, Lebanon in Sep (10 comments) ...

NYC: GOP Judge Blocks Zohran Mamdani's (D) Pied-a-Terre Tax (1 comments) ...

FAA: DC Airport To Close For Trumpf’s Grand Prix Race (1 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Exclusive: Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby has been trying to get an invite to visit Beijing. China's government is making it clear he's not welcome.

[image or embed]

-- Politico (@politico.com) 10:30 AM Â· Aug 6, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu: "Dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza is an option." (Israeli media, 5 Nov 2023)

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-10 06:27 AM | Reply

Decades ago, the US National Security Council thought it best not to give theater commanders authority to deploy tactical nuclear weapons against the enemy on the battlefield.

Link: "Atomic Annie"

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-10 06:29 AM | Reply

Trump's chances of nuking Iran are greater than 50/50.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-10 07:35 AM | Reply

To even entertain such thoughts about deploying nuclear weapons is madness and what happens when the rightwing of any country takes over. Some Russian oligarchs and TV tumors had hinted using nukes against Ukraine, too.

And all this discussion about WMD use and legitimacy in August, the month the US tested her uranium and plutonium bombs ("Fat Man" and "Little Boy") on the people of Japan 81 years ago.

I'm just eternally grateful and euphoric that the 2024 Democrats carefully listened to the tens of millions of pro-Palestine supporters, antiwar Samaritans, progressives, and pacifists to hold on to their incumbency on Tuesday 5 Nov 2024 or Amerikkka today would be in deep doo-doo.

Real, deep doo-doo.

#4 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-10 08:19 AM | Reply

#4 except those self-righteous, petulant s*^%bag progressives own a ton of blame for our current situation, beaten only by those who voted for it.

Least culpable are people who voted for Harris knowing the stakes.

You're (proverbial) not nobel-you sold out your country to virtue signal.

#5 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-10 12:51 PM | Reply

STFU you don't even live here anymore.

#6 | Posted by fortfisher at 2026-08-10 01:06 PM | Reply

Don't worry, dumbf*&^, I still get to vote.

Because the country needs all the help it can get to avoid complete ruination by terards like you.

#7 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-10 05:35 PM | Reply

"Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby has been trying to get an invite to visit Beijing. China's government is making it clear he's not welcome."

~snip~

Wow.

In the Orient, politeness and tact are paramount, except in having to deal with this idiotic warmonger that was born into the Brahmin WASP caste and easily entered Ivy League universities and fraternities as a legacy.

WASP Elbridge Colby was NEVER EVER going to be unemployed, suffer with school loans or auto repossession, or EVER don MOPP gear against NBC weapons as a soldier. NEVER.

But Elbridge Colby -- like the late good-for-nothing Lindsey Graham -- is happy to see our sons and daughters die on a faraway battlefield -- and possibly even irradiated.

When you look in the dictionary for the definition for "ultimate elite WASP privilege," you will see his punchable face.

#8 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-11 02:57 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort