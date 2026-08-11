Trump Administration Re-Visiting Use of Tactical WMDs

To even entertain such thoughts about deploying nuclear weapons is madness and what happens when the rightwing of any country takes over. Some Russian oligarchs and TV tumors had hinted using nukes against Ukraine, too.



And all this discussion about WMD use and legitimacy in August, the month the US tested her uranium and plutonium bombs ("Fat Man" and "Little Boy") on the people of Japan 81 years ago.



I'm just eternally grateful and euphoric that the 2024 Democrats carefully listened to the tens of millions of pro-Palestine supporters, antiwar Samaritans, progressives, and pacifists to hold on to their incumbency on Tuesday 5 Nov 2024 or Amerikkka today would be in deep doo-doo.



Real, deep doo-doo.

