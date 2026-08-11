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Tuesday, August 11, 2026

ICE Agents Stop, Cuff US Citizen on Airport Jetway

"I just am flabbergasted that all of the security that we have at the airport, that they don't know that I am the John Phillips that lives in Georgia and is not an English guy," he said.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 05:30 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/07/29

Status: user

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I've heard a lot about airlines colluding with ICE and TSA to inform on migrants. Sickening betrayal. If anyone wonders how Germany got to where it did, it's because of these kinds of collaborators.

[image or embed]

-- Allison Gill (@muellershewrote.com) 2:59 PM Â· Aug 11, 2026

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Is this well-armed and masked horde below a platoon of IDF soldiers, a phalanx of ICE thugs, or a mob of January 6 runamoks?

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-11 04:22 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

TYPO fixed to: "US Senator Susan Collins (R-Israel)."

With AIPAC, "D" or "R" after the nane makes ZERO difference.

Congressman Jim McGovern (D-MA): "Susan Collins voted to supercharge ICE funding, and the best [this gorgon] can do is politely call the DHS Secretary and ask him to stop killing her own constituents." (14 July at 5:18PM)

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-11 04:33 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"Sickening betrayal."

From top to bottom -- A to Z -- Congress to the airlines to Amazon.com to our streets to Facebook ad nauseum.

#3 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-11 05:51 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Gosh, I wonder why status quo dinosaurs and AIPAC politicians from both parties constantly bleat about "reforming" or "fixing" DHS and ICE, but not completely abolishing these two dangerous organs of the American police state, the way NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) has called for? i.ytimg.com

#4 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-11 06:18 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Most Americans are unaware of the fact that ICE has had a longstanding, direct relationship with the IDF. Documented for over 20 years, ICE agents and leadership have maintained close relationships with Israeli lobby groups and also participated in joint training and exchange programs with the IDF. The endgame appears to be creating a comprehensive domestic surveillance state that will increasingly oppress ordinary American citizens much like the occupied Palestinians.

#5 | Posted by ExpectingReign at 2026-08-11 07:13 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

And ICE is using hi-tech Israeli spyware for warrantless snooping on residents -- migrants, citizens, refugees, asylum seekers, green card holders.

This is a power that even the FBI does not have, but will benefit from the ICE-collected data being accumulated in DHS systems, including DNA information.

We're all Palestinians now.

#6 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-11 07:20 PM | Reply

AP Exclusive: ICE plans to give officers gloves that can deliver painful electric shocks

apnews.com

Just what Stinky's stormtroopers need.

#7 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-11 07:48 PM | Reply

#7

Link: This is a torture tool. "Talk!" "No?" *Zap*

How's retirement and political exile been for you two?


Enjoying your historic, mouth-watering $417,000 annual pension, Joe? I'm sure you're medically well covered for your chemo treatments.

Anyway, since you asked, the rest of us in Amerikkka have been having a real ball, you know?

Besides the BBB, people are unable to buy toilet paper, we are stuck in another "Forever War," and now armed and masked ICE thugs will have electro-shock torture gloves for the "tonks" or Samaritans standing in their way.

Well Joe, at least you got 140 Israeli hostages released in Gaza because that was the 24/7 non-stop drumbeat we all heard during the 2024 election campaign.

#8 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-11 08:21 PM | Reply

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