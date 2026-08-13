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Thursday, August 13, 2026

Karoline Leavitt Resigning as White House Press Secretary

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will leave that post by the end of August, President Donald Trump said.

Posted by Corky at 12:32 PM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/08/13

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

She sparred with reporters, went after her own generation and became one of Trump's most visible defenders. Here's a look back.

[image or embed]

-- HuffPost (@huffpost.com) 11:17 AM Â· Aug 13, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

So... the smell finally got to her, eh?

Dirty diapers at home AND at werk were too much!

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-12 07:12 PM | Reply

They probably want to hide that Trump is her kid's father.

#2 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-12 07:36 PM | Reply

Not since the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool have we come across breaking news about such a colossal gash.

#3 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-08-12 08:44 PM | Reply

*** White House Harpy Karoline Leavitt Busted Using AI in Her Exit Statement ***

Link: No surprise

#4 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-13 04:38 AM | Reply

Younger, blonder, and dumber coming up next.

Or maybe some beefcake to keep GOP men, and their wives, tuned in.

#5 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-13 07:30 AM | Reply

Good to know the free speech hamsters aren't grabbing any gash.

#6 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-13 07:32 AM | Reply

Her legacy of protecting pedophiles is secure.

#7 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-13 08:07 AM | Reply

Rumor is, she's quitting after Trump left her behind on the airplane that Trump had to flee for his own safety.

Theory Suggests Karoline Leavitt Finally 'Woke The Hell Up' And Left Trump After Decoy Plane Threat
www.ibtimes.co.uk

Personally, I don't think she has any senses to come to. But maybe she can surprise me.

#8 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-13 01:18 PM | Reply

Is nodding Barbie next in line?

www.hindustantimes.com

#9 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-13 01:21 PM | Reply

She belongs at home cooking and cleaning anyway.

#10 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-08-13 02:00 PM | Reply

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