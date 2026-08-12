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Wednesday, August 12, 2026

D.C. Military Occupation Isn't Accomplishing Anything

Trump has long claimed that the nation's capitol was a violent cesspool -- and that his National Guard policy fixed it. New reporting disputes that.

Posted by Corky at 05:31 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/08/07

Status: user

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Trump's decision to keep the National Guard deployed in DC until January 2029 comes with a hefty price tag--costing taxpayers roughly $1.4 BILLION.

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-- CREW (@citizensforethics.org) 2:30 PM Â· Aug 6, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

It's accomplishing something, but for Trump, not for DC or for America.

It riles up the goshdarn Base rural of rwingers; shows he knows how to treat the -------.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-11 10:12 PM | Reply

Hi Corky

This is a preamble to martial law, as Americans are becoming accustomed to seeing armed soldiers in our capital and other locations.


Where the ARNG doesn't deploy, ICE Sturmabteilung will.

This is a technique used by JFK during civil unrest in some southern states where Dixiecrat governors couldn't contain the violence. To avoid the appearance of another "Reconstruction," but wanting order restored, USAG RFK deployed DUSMs.

See, not uniformed soldiers:


#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-11 10:32 PM | Reply

Sure it is.

It is placating the child that is playing with his army men.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-12 07:37 AM | Reply

Yes, it is. It's just not anything pro-America, decent people would think it's purpose is.

At the very least, it's conditioning the people to seeing them around regularly and it's conditioning the guard to be used to unconstitutional deployments.

#4 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-12 05:51 PM | Reply

"violent cesspool"

^
Republican for "Blacks and Immigrants"

#5 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-12 06:45 PM | Reply

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