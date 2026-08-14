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Friday, August 14, 2026

Trump to Spend at Least $900M on White House Construction Projects

The Trump administration is expected to spend at least $900 million on White House construction projects that will be fueled in part by taxpayer dollars without the approval of Congress, according to a new report from The Washington Post.

Posted by LampLighter at 01:33 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/14

Status: user

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WaPo Exclusive: The Trump admin is now set to spend at least $900 million for construction projects on the White House grounds. â€©The price tag is much larger than previously reported, according to a Post review of confidential contracts. Taxpayers would cover most of it.

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-- Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 10:50 AM Â· Aug 12, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Another project to overhaul Lafayette Park is also ballooning the costs attached to the president's vision for the White House campus.

In total, $600 million will be used to create the White House ballroom space, while other funds will be used to support gold embellishments, the acquisition of statues, labor and materials.

The projects being undertaken without approval from lawmakers are unusual in their level of size and scope.

Historic preservationists and past leaders have decried the construction efforts, alleging that many of the plans have not undergone the proper review to ensure that the White House grounds are safe from permanent damage.

Last week, a federal appeals court ordered the administration to halt its construction projects for two weeks to allow the government to appeal its ruling blocking the ballroom's development with the Supreme Court.

"We are aware of no instance in American history in which a President unilaterally and using privately collected funds demolished substantial portions of the White House that Congress authorized to be built and American taxpayers paid for. Until now," the majority wrote, while the minority argued the ruling was "judicial overreach." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-13 02:32 PM | Reply

Wreck It Ralph is our President.

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-13 03:13 PM | Reply

Pedo Donnie is our so-called "president"

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-13 11:08 PM | Reply

@#2

Yeah, it seems that Pres Trump has never seen a vertical surface that he thought would look better after he pasted gold-gilding on it.


So, he seems to like gaudy?


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-13 11:10 PM | Reply

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