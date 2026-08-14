Trump Orders the Navy to Return to an Older Launch System

Another view ...



Mark Kelly on aircraft carrier catapult order: 'Donald Trump knows nothing about this stuff'

thehill.com



"He's a marginally failed real estate developer with multiple bankruptcies," Kelly said in an interview with MS NOW. "He shouldn't be weighing in on systems, on aircraft carriers." ...



The Arizona Democrat has said that despite his own experience in hundreds of career takeoffs and landings, his degree in aeronautical and marine engineering and his work as a test pilot, he still would not tell Navy engineers how to design a carrier.



"Donald Trump knows nothing about this stuff," the senator continued in the interview. "Not in any world would I suggest to the Navy to change the design of some system on a ship at this point."



He added, "I mean, does the guy know nothing about the way our government is supposed to work and how it's supposed to be managed?" ...