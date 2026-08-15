Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Saturday, August 15, 2026

Iran Rejects Trump's 'delusions' on Making Strait of Hormuz a US territory

Iran on Saturday rejected President Trump's assertion that he could declare the Strait of Hormuz a "territory of the United States," saying the opening and closure of the key waterway will remain up to Iran's control.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 03:31 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/15

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Republican Says Congress Needs to Do More for the Rich (12 comments) ...

Iran Rejects Trump's 'delusions' on Making Strait of Hormuz a US territory (2 comments) ...

Food Banks Struggle to Meet Demand as SNAP Cuts Rip Through Communities (5 comments) ...

Vance Says Low Oil Prices Is Top Goal in Iran War (4 comments) ...

Poland Thwarts Russian Plot to Kill American Citizen (5 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Trump preposterously claims that the US "owns" the Strait of Hormuz

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 11:23 PM Â· Aug 11, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Why aren't you MAGAt dumfux on this site helping your child-raping hero seize control of Hormuz?

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-15 04:20 PM | Reply

If, as Pres Trump has said on multiple occasions, the Strait of Hormuz is fully under US control, then why are there so few ships using the Strait?

There used to be, before Pres Trump's War of Choice on Iran, over 130 ships per day using it. ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-15 04:26 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort