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Sunday, August 16, 2026

Vance Says Low Oil Prices Is Top Goal in Iran War

The remarks contrasted with President Donald Trump's repeated framing of the fight: that entering the war had the sole objective of preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, even if that meant short-term economic sacrifices for Americans.

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 04:31 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/16

Status: user

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Vice President JD Vance said Thursday that the top US priority in the Iran war was keeping oil and gasoline prices low for Americans

As ------------- would say, BWAAAAAAA

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-15 12:53 PM | Reply

He appears to have been told not to make himself look smarter than the Pres.

And he's doing a bang up job of it!

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-15 12:54 PM | Reply

Sure it is.

#3 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-08-15 01:23 PM | Reply

@#3 ... the top US priority in the Iran war was keeping oil and gasoline prices low for Americans ...

More a performative statement than anything else.

If Pres Trump had really wanted to keep prices low for Americans, he would not have levied his whimsical tariffs.

And he would have listened to his military advisers who apparently told him that the first thing Iran is likely to do is shutdown the Strait of Hormuz.

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-15 02:14 PM | Reply

"VPUTZ JD Vontz says low oil prices before the mid-term elections on Tuesday 3 Nob 2026 are top US goal in Iran conflict"

#5 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-15 07:12 PM | Reply

Nobody has a ------- idea what the ---- they're doing

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-15 08:03 PM | Reply

Can we please have the administration sets its goals in Iran to raising oil prices to all time highs and allowing Iran to take over the whole of the Middle East while making a complete fool out us?

It's the only way we can reduce oil prices and get out of this without handing over the Strait to Iran and looking like the buffoons we are for even starting this in the first place.

#7 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-08-16 04:48 PM | Reply

" and get out of this without handing over the Strait to Iran"

By the time we're done, it'll be renamed the Strait OF Iran.

#8 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-16 04:52 PM | Reply

Which means this entire thing was orchestrated to drive up oil prices.

Now I hear Trump has withdrawn so much oil from the SPR that the storage caverns are in danger of permanent damage.

Where is lfthndpedo to decry this obviou attempt at bamboozling the public?!?!

#9 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-16 05:00 PM | Reply

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