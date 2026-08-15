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Saturday, August 15, 2026

Food Banks Struggle to Meet Demand as SNAP Cuts Rip Through Communities

Food banks across the US, from New Mexico to Oregon to Illinois, are seeing massive increases in demand as the unprecedented federal nutrition aid cuts that President Donald Trump signed into law last summer take hold, stripping benefits from millions of Americans amid elevated grocery costs"a recipe for disaster. An estimated 4.5 million people, including roughly 1.5 million children, have lost Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits since the Trump-GOP budget law took effect last year, enshrining around $200 billion in cuts -- the largest in the program's history -- as well as new work reporting requirements that are expected to put millions more at risk of losing aid. The large-scale loss of benefits and expectations of even more hardship in the near future have heavily strained local food banks.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 02:31 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/15

Status: user

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Trump's One Big Ugly Bill: -Tax cuts for his rich friends -Healthcare cuts for everyone else

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-- Ken Martin (@kenmartin.bsky.social) 1:33 PM Â· Jul 16, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

You mean those states who were skimming the money off the top of the SNAP bennies?

#1 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-15 12:15 PM | Reply

Starving sailors and infants makes the fat sack of---------- positively giddy.

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-15 02:53 PM | Reply

"You mean those states who were skimming the money off the top of the SNAP bennies?"

Yeah, yer just a fuggin' idiot.

Fug off with yer bull manure.

#3 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-08-15 02:58 PM | Reply

......

#4 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-15 03:12 PM | Reply

Meanwhile, the serial------------ wants to add golden seals on his ballroom.

politicalwire.com

#5 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-15 04:08 PM | Reply

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