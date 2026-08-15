Food Banks Struggle to Meet Demand as SNAP Cuts Rip Through Communities Food banks across the US, from New Mexico to Oregon to Illinois, are seeing massive increases in demand as the unprecedented federal nutrition aid cuts that President Donald Trump signed into law last summer take hold, stripping benefits from millions of Americans amid elevated grocery costs"a recipe for disaster. An estimated 4.5 million people, including roughly 1.5 million children, have lost Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits since the Trump-GOP budget law took effect last year, enshrining around $200 billion in cuts -- the largest in the program's history -- as well as new work reporting requirements that are expected to put millions more at risk of losing aid. The large-scale loss of benefits and expectations of even more hardship in the near future have heavily strained local food banks.