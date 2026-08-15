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Saturday, August 15, 2026

The Buck Stops Somewhere Else

Will Weissert: A look at Trump's tendency to avoid blame when things go awry.

Posted by LampLighter at 08:33 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/15

Status: user

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Admirable @apnews.com article: It is among the most famous phrases in presidential history: "The buck stops here." Except with President Donald Trump, it almost never does. apnews.com/article/trum ...

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-- Dan Froomkin/Press Watch/Heads Up News (@froomkin.bsky.social) 4:00 PM Â· Aug 15, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... The increasingly unpopular war in Iran that has kept oil prices high, Trump's approval rating low and sent shock waves through the global economy? Actually, this was Trump making up for timid earlier presidents who, he argues, squandered nearly 50 years of opportunities to curb Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

Pithy slogans aside, all modern presidents shift responsibility onto others to some degree, frequently blaming the commander-in-chief who preceded them, Congress -- or both. But Trump has taken it to a new level, effectively embracing a de facto political strategy of being in charge of everything but responsible for nothing when things go badly.

"Taking responsibility being a characteristic of presidential leadership -- or any kind of leadership -- is absolutely true," said Nicole Anslover, a history professor at Florida Atlantic University and author of "Harry S. Truman: The Coming of the Cold War."

Trump's tendency to point fingers at others is increasingly in the spotlight before November's midterm elections, when Republicans are trying to retain control of Congress. His unwillingness to accept blame sometimes leads him to deny that there are problems at all, and could leave GOP leaders in tight races with little reassurance for voters that their concerns are being addressed. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-15 01:47 PM | Reply

------- gutless coward

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-15 04:30 PM | Reply

Why does not Pres Trump take responsibility for the errors he has made?

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-15 09:02 PM | Reply

For example ...

Pres Trump's War of Choice with Iran has all but closed the Strait of Hormuz.

So, have Pres Trump taken responsibility for that result of his actions?

Or, is he just seem to be saying to Americans, ~deal with the more expensive gas prices? They are a benefit, not a negative.~


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-15 09:06 PM | Reply

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