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Saturday, August 15, 2026

'Could Have Been Disastrous': Flights with Same Call Sign

Flight-tracking data showed the planes converging along the same path while separated by about 3 miles horizontally and 2,000 feet vertically.

Posted by lamplighter at 01:33 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/15

Status: user

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The flights normally operate at different times, avoiding any conflict over the shared flight number. But the Chicago-to-Phoenix flight was delayed Friday, putting both planes in the same airspace at the same time.

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More from the article ...

... An incident involving two American Airlines flights near Phoenix early Friday "could have been disastrous," according to an air traffic controller who helped manage the situation.

Both planes were operating as American Airlines Flight 2482 " one traveling from Chicago to Phoenix and the other from Phoenix to Chicago.

The flights normally operate at different times, avoiding any conflict over the shared flight number. But the Chicago-to-Phoenix flight was delayed Friday, putting both planes in the same airspace at the same time.

Flight-tracking data showed the planes converging along the same path while separated by about 3 miles horizontally and 2,000 feet vertically, within legal separation requirements.

Air traffic controllers were aware that the two aircraft were using the same call sign. In recorded audio, controllers can be heard distinguishing between them by referring to one as "2482 on arrival" and the other as "2482 on departure."

"I've been working in air traffic for 25 years. I've never seen two aircraft pretty much merge with the same call sign. That's pretty incredible," one controller said. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-14 03:39 PM | Reply

Its not uncommon. But usually ATC will end one with a "T". They can also be identified by their squawk code (which they do in the audio I heard), also my understanding is they can send ATC commands now via "text messaging".

I have always wondered why the planes are identified the way they are, its not their assigned N number. There's a flight school here in the BayArea that has their planes numbers "BayFlight NN", which is assigned to a particular plane.

Also controllers will notify pilots if there is a plane in the vicinity with a similar "call sign/N Number"

#2 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-14 06:15 PM | Reply

Play video games? You, too, could become an air traffic controller.

www.cbsnews.com

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-15 02:16 PM | Reply

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