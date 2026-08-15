Trump's 2024 Grocery Photo Op Now Haunts GOP in the Midterms

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The spectacle, complete with charts showing higher prices, was aimed at undercutting the Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris, and highlighted Trump's central promise: he alone could tame inflation and lower the cost of living.



Two years on, higher gasoline and grocery prices are squeezing household budgets and turning the cost of living into the top issue for American voters.



Voters now give Democrats a slight edge over Republicans in who they view as better stewards of the economy for the first time in nearly a decade, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling. ...