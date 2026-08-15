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Saturday, August 15, 2026

Trump's 2024 Grocery Photo Op Now Haunts GOP in the Midterms

Two years after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump staged a New Jersey press conference flanked by grocery staples to spotlight inflation under Democrats, food prices are still rising despite his pledge to bring them down.

Posted by LampLighter at 09:30 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/15

Status: user

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Gas prices are up Grocery prices are up Utility prices are up November is coming

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-- Ted Lieu (@tedlieu.bsky.social) 3:30 PM Â· Aug 12, 2026

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More from the article...

... Standing between tables piled high with fruit, beef, cereal, milk and other household staples at his Bedminster golf club on August 15, 2024, Trump blamed the Biden administration for sharp increases in groceries.

The spectacle, complete with charts showing higher prices, was aimed at undercutting the Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris, and highlighted Trump's central promise: he alone could tame inflation and lower the cost of living.

Two years on, higher gasoline and grocery prices are squeezing household budgets and turning the cost of living into the top issue for American voters.

Voters now give Democrats a slight edge over Republicans in who they view as better stewards of the economy for the first time in nearly a decade, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-15 07:55 PM | Reply


@#1 ... Voters now give Democrats a slight edge over Republicans in who they view as better stewards of the economy for the first time in nearly a decade, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling. ...

Wow.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-15 07:55 PM | Reply

Tyson Foods says it will close beef plants amid cattle shortage

www.usatoday.com

How's stinky doing with the screwworm infestation?

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-15 08:02 PM | Reply

The fat bald pedophile can't change his own diaper

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-15 08:10 PM | Reply

@#3 ... Tyson Foods says it will close beef plants amid cattle shortage ...

So, in the supply-and-demand world, less supply seems to indicate higher prices?

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-15 08:25 PM | Reply

The photo from the article ...



#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-15 09:57 PM | Reply

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