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Tuesday, August 18, 2026

California County's Registrar of Voters Wants to Hire Tina Peters

Shasta County Registrar of Voters Clint Curtis says that he will be hiring 2020 election denier Tina Peters as an Assistant Registrar of Voters next month with a possible salary ranging between $43,368 to $62,232 per annum.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 04:30 PM | 13 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/07/29

Status: user

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Bad news if you expected Tina Peters to land a job with President Trump or Governor Jared Polis. A news report out of California says Peters is getting a job from a fellow election conspiracy theorist there. www.actionnewsnow.com/news/shasta- ...

[image or embed]

-- Kyle Clark (@kylec.bsky.social) 11:47 PM Â· Aug 16, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.


"Tina Peters is the former county clerk in Mesa County, Colorado who was convicted on seven counts of election interference in August 2024. She had her nine-year prison sentence commuted by Colorado's good-for-nothing Governor Jared Polis (D) after Dummkopf Trumpf threatened to withhold federal funding from the Centennial State."

~snip~

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-17 03:30 PM | Reply

Oligarch Governor Jared Polis (D-CO) with a net worth of $400m did this.

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-17 03:34 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

- Oligarch Governor Jared Polis (D-CO) with a net worth of $400m did this.

tHe pArTiEs aRe nOt tHe sAmE!!!!!!!!

#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-17 08:58 PM | Reply

---- off idiot.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-17 09:15 PM | Reply

---- off idiot.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-17 09:15 PM | Reply | Flag:

Right after you, ----------.

#5 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-17 09:23 PM | Reply

You can go cry in his fake vagina again. Just like you told him.

#6 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-17 09:27 PM | Reply

tHe pArTiEs aRe nOt tHe sAmE!!!!!!!!

#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-17 08:58 PM | Reply | Flag

Then why do you vote for Republicans?

#7 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-08-17 09:32 PM | Reply

Yawwwwwwwwwwnnnnnnnnn

#8 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-08-17 09:43 PM | Reply

Yawwwwwwwwwwnnnnnnnnn

#8 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-08-17 09:43 PM | Reply | Flag:

Are you disputing he said that? Yaaawwwwnnn

#9 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-17 09:47 PM | Reply

Then why do you vote for Republicans?

#7 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-08-17 09:32 PM | Reply | Flag:

Why do you vote for democrats?

#10 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-17 09:48 PM | Reply

---- off idiot.

#11 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-17 10:43 PM | Reply

Shasta Co is crazy MAGA central in CA.

#12 | Posted by morris at 2026-08-18 02:28 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Shasta Co is crazy MAGA central in CA.

#12 | Posted by morris at 2026-08-18 02:28 PM | Reply | Flag:

By your own assessment, so is Jared Polis (D-CO)

#13 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-18 05:33 PM | Reply

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