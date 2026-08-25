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Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Court Slashes $50M Judgment Against Infowars' Alex Jones to $6 Million

The Infowars founder can only be forced to pay about $6 million, the Texas Third Court of Appeals ruled in a unanimous opinion, citing state laws that limit lawsuit damages.

Posted by angrydad at 04:33 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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angrydad

Joined 2006/03/08
Visited 2026/08/24

Status: user

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A Texas court on Friday slashed a $50 million judgment to about $6 million against Infowars founder Alex Jones after he falsely claimed the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school mass shooting was a hoax. https://to.pbs.org/4qspeI6

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-- PBS News (@pbsnews.org) 6:01 PM Â· Aug 21, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

It's a -------- state, run by felons and criminals, what do you expect?

#1 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-08-22 09:29 PM | Reply

How stupid is Texas?

Texas has been controlled by the GOP since 1997 and in every election in the last thirty years they run on a platform of fixing the problems in Texas.

WTF have they been doing for 30 years?

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-24 01:13 PM | Reply

"Garbage state, garbage judges, garbage senators, garbage governors."

And why the mega-oligarchs are moving their businesses to the violent Lone Star State.

Ex-POTUS Joe Biden provided Texas with billions of dollars of infrastructure money, to no avail.

In 1963, JFK tried to personally win over Texans -- and for his pains paid the ultimate price.

Comely young Texicana, you are indeed correct:

#3 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-24 01:30 PM | Reply

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