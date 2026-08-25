Court Slashes $50M Judgment Against Infowars' Alex Jones to $6 Million

"Garbage state, garbage judges, garbage senators, garbage governors."



And why the mega-oligarchs are moving their businesses to the violent Lone Star State.



Ex-POTUS Joe Biden provided Texas with billions of dollars of infrastructure money, to no avail.



In 1963, JFK tried to personally win over Texans -- and for his pains paid the ultimate price.



Comely young Texicana, you are indeed correct:

