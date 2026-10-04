Probublica: Inside America's Militias

More from the cited article ...



He turned on a recording app to add an entry to his diary. His voice had the high-pitched rasp of a lifelong smoker: "Where to ------- start," he sighed, taking a deep breath. After more than two years undercover, he'd been growing rash and impulsive. He had feared someone was in danger and tried to warn him, but it backfired. Williams was sure at least one person knew he was a double agent now, he said into his phone. "It's only a matter of time before it gets back to the rest."



In the daylight, Williams dropped an envelope with no return address in a U.S. Postal Service mailbox. He'd loaded it with a flash drive and a gold Oath Keepers medallion.



It was addressed to me. ...