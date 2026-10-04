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Sunday, October 04, 2026

Probublica: Inside America's Militias

Reporting Highlights A Freelance Vigilante: A wilderness survival trainer spent years undercover, climbing the ranks of right-wing militias. He didn't tell police or the FBI. He didn't tell his family or friends. The Future of Militias: He penetrated a new generation of militia leaders, which included doctors and government attorneys. Experts say that militias could have a renaissance under Donald Trump. A Secret Trove: He sent ProPublica a massive trove of documents. The conversations that he secretly recorded give a unique, startling window into the militia movement.

Posted by Angrydad at 05:33 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Angrydad

Joined 2006/03/08
Visited 2026/10/04

Status: user

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Outraged by the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a wilderness survival trainer spent years undercover climbing the ranks of right-wing militias. He didn't tell police or the FBI. He didn't tell family or friends. The one person he told was a ProPublica reporter. (Published Jan. 2025)

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-- ProPublica (@propublica.org) 11:16 PM Â· Sep 23, 2026

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More from the cited article ...

... On April 1, 2023, Williams retrieved the bag from his closet and rushed to his car. He had no time to clean the dishes that had accumulated in his apartment. He did not know if armed men were out looking for him. He did not know if he would ever feel safe to return. He parked his car for the night in the foothills overlooking Salt Lake City and curled up his 6-foot-4-inch frame in the back seat of the 20-year-old Honda. This was his new home.

He turned on a recording app to add an entry to his diary. His voice had the high-pitched rasp of a lifelong smoker: "Where to ------- start," he sighed, taking a deep breath. After more than two years undercover, he'd been growing rash and impulsive. He had feared someone was in danger and tried to warn him, but it backfired. Williams was sure at least one person knew he was a double agent now, he said into his phone. "It's only a matter of time before it gets back to the rest."

In the daylight, Williams dropped an envelope with no return address in a U.S. Postal Service mailbox. He'd loaded it with a flash drive and a gold Oath Keepers medallion.

It was addressed to me. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-03 08:06 PM | Reply

These MAGA militias are inspired by Tim McVeigh.

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-04 05:51 PM | Reply

Just more made up fear mongering.

#3 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-04 06:20 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

cdn.britannica.com

It's surprising Bugsy Patel hasn't scrubbed all of the photos documenting right wing terrorism.

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-04 06:27 PM | Reply

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